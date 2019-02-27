Bold Beauty Shalini Pandey's Naughty Secrets Are Out !

In 2017, actress Shalini Pandey became the talk of the town when Arjun Reddy opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a runaway hit. The young lady grabbed plenty of attention because of her desi look and bold kissing scenes and got her career off to a good start. At present, Shalini is gearing up for the release of 118 which is slated to hit screens on March 1, 2019.

During the 118 pre-release event, actor Kalyan Ram opened up about working with Shalini and made a few cute revelations. The Nandamuri hero said that Shalini was naughty during the shoot and this made it quite difficult for people to control her. He also revealed that she plays his fiancee in the film.

"During the shooting time, Shalini used to be so naughty that director Guhan had immense trouble unable to find her while shooting her scenes and in controlling her. The film has two heroines Shalini and Nivetha but both will not be seen together," added Kalyan Ram.

Following NKR's cute revelations one can safely say that Shalini's secrets are out in public.

118, which has been directed by KV Guhan, is touted to be a thriller and has created a good deal of buzz amongst fans. Actress Nivetha Thomas too is a part of the cast.