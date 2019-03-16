5 Insanely Expensive Things Owned By Mahesh Babu
The charming Mahesh Babu is arguably one of the most accomplished and sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'Prince', the versatile actor is loved by one and all owing to his mesmerising personality, looks, remarkable versatility as an actor, boyish charm and humble nature. Over the years, he has starred in quite a few blockbusters and proved that success is his middle name.
As Mahesh Babu maintains a relatively low profile there is a lot of curiosity regarding his personal life. The Aagadu star, one of the highest paid actors in the industry, likes living life king-sized. Here is a look at five insanely expensive things owned by Mahesh Babu.
Audi A8
Mahesh Babu, who is quite fond of cars, owns an Audi A8 worth Rs 1.12 crore which is one of his most valuable possessions.
Toyota Land Cruiser
The Audi A8 is not the only ‘big boy' owned by Mahesh Babu. Some time ago, he purchased a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 92 Lakh.
Range Rover Vogue
A Range Rover Vogue, worth Rs 2.1 crore, too is a part of Mahesh Babu's fleet of cars. It seems that the actor is quite fond of travelling and these big boys are an integral part of his lifestyle.
Vanity Van
Mahesh Babu is the proud owner of a well-equipped vanity van which costs around Rs 6.2 crore. The buzz is that it is more expensive than the one owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.
Hyderabad Bungalow
Mahesh Babu, who is married to former actress Namrata Shirodkar, stays in a magnificent bungalow in Jubliee Hills which is worth Rs 14 crore. The buzz is that it is one of the most expensive bungalows in the posh locality.
On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently working on Maharshi which is one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, directed by Vamsi Paidapally, features Pooja Hedge in the lead.