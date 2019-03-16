5 Insanely Expensive Things Owned By Mahesh Babu

Audi A8

Mahesh Babu, who is quite fond of cars, owns an Audi A8 worth Rs 1.12 crore which is one of his most valuable possessions.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The Audi A8 is not the only ‘big boy' owned by Mahesh Babu. Some time ago, he purchased a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 92 Lakh.

Range Rover Vogue

A Range Rover Vogue, worth Rs 2.1 crore, too is a part of Mahesh Babu's fleet of cars. It seems that the actor is quite fond of travelling and these big boys are an integral part of his lifestyle.

Vanity Van

Mahesh Babu is the proud owner of a well-equipped vanity van which costs around Rs 6.2 crore. The buzz is that it is more expensive than the one owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

Hyderabad Bungalow

Mahesh Babu, who is married to former actress Namrata Shirodkar, stays in a magnificent bungalow in Jubliee Hills which is worth Rs 14 crore. The buzz is that it is one of the most expensive bungalows in the posh locality.