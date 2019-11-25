80's Reunion 2019: Top Stars Join The Event Hosted At Chiranjeevi's House!
The stars, who made their entry to the film industry in the golden period of the 1980s joined hands for a reunion yet again. The get-together, which is fondly addressed as the 80's reunion, was held at Megastar Chiranjeevi's residence this time and many prominent celebrities of the South Indian film industry made it a point to attend the grand event. Interesting, it was in 2009 that the reunion was held for the first time and 2019 has paved way for the team's 11th reunion. Some of the celebrities took to their social media handles to send out pictures that were taken during the grand event.
The Theme
Like every year, the celebrity reunion had a theme this time as well. Members of the group decided to come adorned in black and gold and the stars dazzled in their attires.
Mohanlal And Chiranjeevi
Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi, the two big superstars of the South Indian film industry could be seen together in a single frame. This picture went on to win the hearts of the audiences and ruled the internet.
Ram Charan
The reunion was hosted at Chiranjeevi's residence and Ram Charam too made his presence felt as seen in a few pictures. Here is a picture in which he could be seen along with Sarathkumar and Radhika Sarathkumar.
From Bollywood
Popular Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has been a prominent presence in the reunions held so far. He made it a point to attend the event this time as well and here is a picture in which he could be seen along with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Radhika Sarathkumar.
The Leading Ladies
Here is a group picture of all the prominent actresses from the ‘80s who made it a point to attend this year's reunion party.
The Selfie
Here is a selfie featuring some of the top names of the Telugu film industry. Popular actors Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Sumalatha and Radhika Sarathkumar could be seen in this picture.