A Charming Samantha Akkineni Attends The Launch Of A Store; View Photos

The sweet and lovely Samantha Akkineni is one of the most talented stars in the Telugu film industry today. She enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, charming personality, bindass nature and perfect persona life. During her eventful career, the bubbly beauty has starred in qyute a few popular films and this has helped her prove that she is a synonym for success. Now, here is some terrific news for her fans.

In an exciting development, the actress was spotted today(January 29, 2019) as she attended the launch of a store. As expected, she looked lovely and stole several hearts. Her innocent smile added a new dimension to the look and upped its recall value. She sure knows how to make an impact.

Interestingly, 2018 was a pretty decent year for Sam. She tasted success with Rangasthalam, Mahanati and Irumbu Thirai. She also received praise for her work in U Turn. However, Seema Raja failed to rake in the moolah.

At present, she has Super Deluxe and Majili in her kitty. Super Deluxe will see her act alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh. Majili is a romantic-drama and it has been directed by Shiva Nirvana. In it, she is paired opposite Naga Chaitanya. The film will hit the screens in April.