A Fan's Viral 'Love Letter ' To Rashmika Mandanna Might Silence Her Detractors For Good

A Letter To Rashmika Goes Viral

In an exciting development, a fan wrote a heart-warming letter for Rashmika and thanked her for supporting her well-wishers and interacting with them quite frequently. The fan admitted to being her admirer despite having no knowledge of Kannada or Telugu and virtually proved that the 23-year-old diva's popularity knows no bounds.

A Fitting Reply

Despite being a popular star, Rashmika has had to face a lot of hate from trolls. In fact, some of them recently trolled her for locking lips with Vijay Deverakonda in the Dear Comrade teaser. The fan's innocent letter clearly proves that mindless trolling has not affected her popularity at all. As such, it is the perfect answer to her detractors.

The Background

Interestingly, this is not the first time that a fan has expressed his/her love for Rashmika. Some time ago, a little boy had gone to the extent of asking her to marry him. She truly is the undisputed queen of hearts.

The Road Ahead

Rashmika is currently gearing up for the release of Dear Comrade which marks her second collaboration with the leader of the 'Rowdy Army'. The film, directed by Bharat Kamma, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and is a crucial release for the bubbly beauty. She also has a movie with Karthi and the eagerly-awaited Pogaru in her kitty.

So, are you looking forward to Rashmika's upcoming movies? Tell us in the space below.