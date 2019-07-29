Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas Movie Title Revealed? First Look To Be Out On This Big Day?

Allu Arjun, the resident 'Stylish Star' of Telugu cinema, is currently working on his film with Trivikram Srinivas, being referred to as AA 19. The film, slated to hit screens during Sankranti 2020, has already grabbed eyeballs for a variety of reasons, which indicates that it has the potential to be a runaway hit. Now, here is an awesome update about AA 19. According to reports, the film has been titled Alakananda, which might be the name of the female protagonist. The grapevine also suggests that the official title and first look poster are going to be unveiled on August 15, 2019.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram have previously collaborated for well-received films such as Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy, which makes them a formidable duo. Just like S/O Satyamurthy, AA 19 has an emotional storyline and this is one of its biggest highlights. The film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with her Duvvada Jagannadham co-star. Actors Jayaram and Tabu too are a part of the cast.

Last year, Bunny suffered a big setback when Naa Peru Surya bombed at the box office and failed to impress critics. The film, directed by debutant Vakkantham Vamsi, never clicked with the masses and this resulted in its downfall. In fact, the response was so poor that Allu Arjun took a short break from films before agreeing to do AA 19. As Trivikram is in form and a bankable filmmaker, working with him might help the young hero bounce back in style while silencing his critics.

Meanwhile, after wrapping up AA 19, Allu Arjun is likely to turn his attention to the Sukumar-directed AA 20, which was originally supposed to feature 'Super Star' Mahesh Babu in the lead. Bunny also has the Venu Sriram-directed Icon in his kitty.

Source: Cinejosh