Allu Arjun And Trivikram Srinivas Movie: Veteran Actor Gives Shock To Bunny?

Allu Arjun, one of the biggest stars in Tollywood, is currently working on AA 19, which marks his third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas. The film, slated to release during Sankranti 2020, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs and this indicates that it has the potential to be a hit. Now, here is a shocking update about AA 19. According to reports, character artiste Rao Ramesh has opted out of the ambitious project as he was not satisfied with his role.

Rao Ramesh is one of the most reputed and talented performers in Tollywood today. He recently received rave reviews for his impressive performance in Majili, which proved to be a runaway hit. Many feel that he would have added a new dimension to AA19, which makes his exit from the film a bit unfortunate.

Interestingly, Rao Ramesh's exit from AA 19 comes just days after Jagapathi Babu exited Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru as the makers requested him to do so. It was rumoured that Prakash Raj had requested the makers to take him in the project. These incidents indicate that even biggies are facing issues in finalising the cast.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram have previously collaborated for Julai and S/O Satyamurty and proved that they are a winning combination. AA 19, featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady opposite Bunny, is likely to have an emotional storyline touching upon family values. Actors Jayaram and Bollywood star Tabu too are a part of the eagerly-awaited movie.

Meanwhile, once AA 19 hits screens, Allu Arjun is likely to turn his attention to AA 20, to be directed by Sukumar. The film was originally supposed to star Mahesh Babu, who quit the project and decided to work on Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru instead. Allu Arjun also has Icon in his kitty.

