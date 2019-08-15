AA 19 Titled Ala Vaikuntapuramlo: Allu Arjun Takes Dig At Critics With His 'Just Happened' Dialogue?

Allu Arjun, last seen in the box office dud Naa Peru Surya, is currently working on a film with Trivikram Srinivas, being referred to as AA 19. Now, here is some terrific news for the Tollywood heartthrob's fans. Today (August 15, 2019), on Independence Day, the makers of AA 19 confirmed that the movie is titled 'Ala Vaikuntapuramlo' and released an exciting teaser. In the short video, Allu Arjun is seen in a brand new avatar that he carries quite well. His relaxed body language gels with the look, upping its recall value big time.

Interestingly, in the Ala Vaikuntapuramlo teaser, Allu Arjun addresses his absence from the big screen and describes it as something that 'just happened', which many feel is his way of taking a dig at his detractors, who wrote him off after the Naa Peru Surya debacle. The clip also features Murali Sharma, who plays Bunny's reel dad.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas. Actress Tabu, making a comeback to Tollywood after a long gap, too is a part of the cast. Rao Ramesh was supposed to essay a key role in Ala Vaikuntapuramlo but he opted out as he reportedly felt that his character did not have much scope.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is slated to hit screens alongside Sarileru Neekevvaru this Sankranti, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

Once Ala Vaikuntapuramlo hits screens, Allu Arjun is likely to begin work on a film with Sukumar, which was originally supposed to feature Mahesh Babu in the lead. He also has Icon in his kitty. Meanwhile, some reports claim that he will also be working with Boyapati Srinu.

So, did you like the Ala Vaikuntapuramlo teaser? Will the film be a hit? Tell us in the space below.