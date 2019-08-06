Allu Arjun And Trivikram Srinivas Have Major Disagreement Over This Issue? Inside Deets Out!

A Disagreement

According to reports, Trivikram Srinivas wants to include an item song in AA 19 as he feels that it will add a new dimension to the narrative. However, Allu Arjun is against the idea, which has resulted in a deadlock.

Allu Arjun's Concerns

Allu Arjun, reportedly feels that AA 19 does not need any unneccessary glamour or songs as it is a pure and honest story about the bond between a father and his son. He is also of the opinion that including an 'item song' might slow down the narrative and prove to be counter-productive.

The Inside Talk

Allu Arjun has explained his logic to Trivikram Srinivas and the film's producer, requesting them to take corrective measures. However, the inside talk is that the matter is yet to be resolved. One might get some clarity about this developing situation in the coming days.

The Background

The lacklustre response to Naa Peru Surya reportedly took a toll on Allu Arjun's standing in the industry and left the 'Stylish Star' in a state of shock. Many feel that he just cannot deliver another flop, which explains why he's taking a keen interest in every aspect of AA 19.

The Road Ahead...

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun currently has several big films in his kitty. Once AA 19 hits screens, he is likely to begin work on a film with Sukumar, which was originally supposed to have Mahesh Babu in the lead. Bunny also has Icon, directed by Venu Sriram.