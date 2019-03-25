AA 19 Updates: 'Me Too' Accused Actor To Be A Part Of Allu Arjun And Trivikram Srinivas' Movie?

Last year, Allu Arjun suffered a big setback when Naa Peru Surya failed to impress critics and proved to be a massive commercial failure. In fact, the response was so underwhelming that several distributors suffered big losses. The film, touted to be an action-drama, never clicked with critics which proved to be its downfall. With the Naa Peru Surya setback in the past, Allu Arjun is set to begin work on his film with Trivikram Srinivas. The movie, being referred to as AA 19, has created a great deal of buzz in the industry for all the right reasons and is likely to hit screens this year.

Now, here is a big development regarding the movie. According to a leading website, Bollywood actor Nana Patekar is likely to be roped in to essay a key role in the film. Last year, the critically-acclaimed actor proved his mettle when he essayed a negative role in Kaala and impressed all and sundry. If he does AA 19, it might help him consolidate his standing in South cinema even further.

Interestingly, some time ago, Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta claimed that Nana Patekar had 'harassed' her during the shoot of a film nearly 10 years ago and this marked the beginning of the 'Me Too' movement in Bollywood. Given Nana Patekar's past, his association with AA 19 might not be 'best for business'.

So, do you think the Bollywood actor should be roped in for Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas' film? Tell us in the space below.