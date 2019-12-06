AA 20: Allu Arjun To Sport A Breaded Look In Movie With Sukumar? Rumour Goes Viral

Popular mass hero Allu Arjun will soon be beginning work on his film with top director Sukumar, and this has created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. The film, being referred to as 'AA 20', marks his third collaboration with the Arya helmer, and this has piqued the curiosity. Now, here is some big news for Bunny fans. According to reports, 'Stylish Star' will be seen in a bearded avatar in the flick, giving his fans a reason to rejoice.

Allu Arjun will, reportedly be playing a lorry driver in AA 20 and many feel that his rugged get-up has the potential to add a new dimension to his performance. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the Naa Peru Surya actor. The 'Kodava Beauty' will be seen playing a forest officer in the hard-hitting movie.

Interestingly, AA 20 was originally supposed to feature Mahesh Babu in the lead, however, 'Prince' opted out the project due to 'creative differences' and this ruffled a few feathers, Following the setback, Sukumar decided to make it with Allu Arjun. As such, this is a high stakes affair for all concerned.

Meanwhile, the 'Mega' hero is awaiting the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The flick, formerly known as AA 19, has an emotional storyline and is likely to click with the family audience. It stars Pooja Hegde as the heroine and marks her second collaboration with her Duvvadda Jagannadham co-star.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is slated to hit screens on January 12, 2020, a day after Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. This impending clash has become the talk of the town, indicating that it has the potential to redefine the tenets of Telugu cinema.

Allu Arjun has also reportedly agreed to do a movie with mass filmmaker Boyapati Srinu, however, this is not set in stone.