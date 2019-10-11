    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      AA 20 Updates: Allu Arjun Unhappy With Second Half Of Sukumar’s Movie?

      Allu Arjun, the one and only 'Stylish Star' of Tollywood, will soon be teaming up with ace filmmaker Sukumar for an ambitious movie, being referred to as AA 20. The movie, originally supposed to feature Mahesh Babu in the lead, has already grabbed plenty of attention, and this is a positive development. Now, here is some shocking news about AA 20. According to a leading website, Bunny is not too happy with the film's second half, and this has forced the Rangasthalam director to take corrective action.

      The buzz is that Allu Arjun, who suffered a setback when Naa Peru Surya bombed at the box office, feels that he cannot afford to deliver another flop in the near future. As such, he is reportedly reluctant to begin work on any film without being absolutely sure about the content.

      Allu Arjun

      Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, featuring him in a new avatar. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is a family-drama with a strong emotional connect. The film features Pooja Hegde in the lead, marking her second collaboration with her Duvvada Jagannadham co-star. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranthi. It will most probably clash at the box office with Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru and Kollywood legend Rajinikanth's Darbar.

      So, are you looking forward to Allu Arjun's upcoming movies? Comments, please!

      Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 22:35 [IST]
