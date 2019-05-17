English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    ABCD Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers To Download On Day 1; Mega Fans Condemn The Leak

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi hit screens on Thursday (May 9, 2019) and opened to a fantastic response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from certain sections of the audience. Sadly, the film was leaked online by Tamilrockers within hours of its release which affected its box office collections big time. Now, this week's release ABCD, featuring Allu Sirish in the lead, has fallen prey to piracy and is available on Tamilrockers for 'free download'.

    The leaked version is reportedly of low audio and video quality. Needless to say, this heartless act might affect the film's box office collections and prevent it from reaching its full potential.

    It goes without saying that Allu Sirish's fans are upset about the leak and have asked fans to refrain from accessing the pirated version. Meanwhile, ABCD has created a buzz on social media with several movie goers describing it as a decent watch. Here are the top Twitter reactions.

    Ram Charan Youth @youth_ram

    #ABCD #ABCDMovie watchable film. @AlluSirish anna this time U Rock the show with ease. I feel write strong elements in second half it will be a block buster. Now it's decent film. Keep going anna... @SureshProdns

    dileep kandula @dileepkandula

    #AmericanBornConfusedDesi is an okay watch if you haven't seen the original #MalayalamABCD. Finally it will be a confusion for the audience whether to watch the original on #HotStar or wait for this movie in #AmazonPrime 🥴

    V ı N A Y C H A G A N T I @VinayChaganti0

    #ABCD #AmericanBornConfusedDesi #ABCDFromToday #ABCDMovie -@RuksharDhillon & @AlluSirish ActınG, AnD Every Scene ıs EntertaınınG Not Get BoreD Anywhere ın The Movıe, SnGs & BGM Are Nıce 👌My Opınıon - Hıt 👐AnD It Wıll Be The Fırst Hıt For @RuksharDhillon 🥳

    SKN (ఎస్ కె ఎన్) @SKNonline

    njoyed watching #ABCDMovie @AlluSirish steals the show with his acting. Lovely ease & timing. His performance at climax is @RuksharDhillon is looking nice. @vennelakishore kaka nuvvu keka A lovely cool Entertainer , Watch IT

    Dharavath Santhosh @Santhosh_777

    Never before seen this much crowd for sirish bro movie ! Hardwork 👍#ABCDMovie #ABCD @AlluSirish @RuksharDhillon

    We sincerely hope that those in authority take stern steps to punish those behind the merciless act. Piracy is a grave crime that cannot be tolerated at any cost. Enough said!

    ABCD Movie Review: This Allu Sirish Starrer Makes For A Decent Watch

    Read more about: ABCD
    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 16:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue