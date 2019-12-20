Ali's Mother Zaitun Bibi Passes Away!

Renowned comedian Ali's mother Zaitun Bibi has passed away. She breathed her last during the early hours of December 18 in a private hospital in Rajahmundry, Hyderabad. As per the reports, 77-year-old was suffering from age-related health issues from the past few months.

According to sources close to Ali and family, Zaitun Bibi's mortal remains have been brought to Hyderabad and her last rites will be performed today (December 20, 2019). Ali was reportedly shooting in Ranchi, Jharkhand for a new film when he got to know his mother's demise. The actor had immediately cancelled the shoot and rushed to Hyderabad.

Zubeda, Ali's wife took to social media to share a few unseen family pictures with her later mother-in-law with the fans and followers of the actor. The heart-warming pictures have been going viral on social media from the past few hours after the news of Ali's mother's demise broke out.

The actor, who was extremely close to Zaitun Bibi, had recently been to Hajj to pray for the well-being of his mother after she fell ill. Ali was born as the eldest son of his father, who was a tailor by profession and Zaitun Bibi, who was a homemaker. Zaitun Bibi's younger son is Khayyum, who is also an actor by profession.

Ali, who is one of the most popular comedians of Telugu cinema, made his acting debut in 1979 with the movie Nindu Noorellu as a child artist. Later, he made his debut in comic roles after a long struggle and earned immense popularity with his roles in several blockbuster films, especially the Pawan Kalyan starrers and Puri Jagannadh's projects.

According to Ali, senior director SV Krishna Reddy helped him during his struggle period, by creating new roles for him. The actor is a recipient of several prestigious awards including the Nandi Award and Filmfare Awards South.