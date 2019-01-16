English
    Leader Actress Richa Gangopadhyay Gets Engaged, Makes The Announcement In The Sweetest Way Possible

    The lovely Richa Gangopadhyay was a popular name in the Telugu film industry a few years ago. She worked in popular films such as Leader and Mirchi and found a foothold in Tollywood. She also shared screen space with the likes of Dhanush and STR and carved a niche for herself in Kollywood. Now, the Bengali beauty is in the limelight for a sweet reason. As it so happens, Richa just took to Twitter and confirmed that she is engaged to her close friend Joe.

    She also shared a pic in which she can be seen with her fiance. The two look good together and seem to be very much in love. She also revealed that she had met her prince charming during her stint at a business school.

    "Just wanted to share that I am engaged! Joe and I met in business school and it has been two wonderful years! Looking forward to the next phase of my life. Wedding date not set yet," she added.

    We congratulate the two and hope that they have a great future.

    In case you did not know, Richa made her Tollywood debut with the 2010 release Leader and added a new dimension to her career. After being in the industry for three years, she called time on her career and decided to focus on her personal life. She was last seen in the 2013 release Bhai.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 14:08 [IST]
