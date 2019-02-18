Samantha Sets Adivi Sesh's Marriage With This Member Of The Akkineni Family?

If you are a fan of the highly talented Adivi Sesh, then we have some awesome news for you. According to the latest reports, the Goodachari star is all set to tie the knot with Akkineni Nagarjuna's niece Yarlagadda Supriya. The families are apparently happy about this and a formal announcement is likely to be made pretty soon. The reports further state that Samantha Akkineni played a big role in arranging this marriage.

The U Turn star is good friends with Adivi Sesh and also shares a good rapport with Supriya. As such, she was able to play matchmaker and set the stage for the marriage.

If this is indeed the case, then it proves that Sam has won the hearts of her extended family, becoming an inseparable member of the Akkineni clan.

On a related note, 2018 was a good year for Adivi Sesh as his spy-thriller Goodachari emerged as a big hit and impressed the critics. The film featured Supriya in a key role. At present, Adivi Sesh is gearing up to begin work on Goodachari 2, which is a sequel to Goodachari. The buzz is that it is going to be racier and more thrilling than the first part.