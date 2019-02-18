English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Samantha Sets Adivi Sesh's Marriage With This Member Of The Akkineni Family?

    By Staff
    |

    If you are a fan of the highly talented Adivi Sesh, then we have some awesome news for you. According to the latest reports, the Goodachari star is all set to tie the knot with Akkineni Nagarjuna's niece Yarlagadda Supriya. The families are apparently happy about this and a formal announcement is likely to be made pretty soon. The reports further state that Samantha Akkineni played a big role in arranging this marriage.

    The U Turn star is good friends with Adivi Sesh and also shares a good rapport with Supriya. As such, she was able to play matchmaker and set the stage for the marriage.

    Adivi Sesh

    If this is indeed the case, then it proves that Sam has won the hearts of her extended family, becoming an inseparable member of the Akkineni clan.

    On a related note, 2018 was a good year for Adivi Sesh as his spy-thriller Goodachari emerged as a big hit and impressed the critics. The film featured Supriya in a key role. At present, Adivi Sesh is gearing up to begin work on Goodachari 2, which is a sequel to Goodachari. The buzz is that it is going to be racier and more thrilling than the first part.

    Read more about: adivi sesh samantha akkineni
    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 14:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue