After Being Snubbed By Balakrishna, Boyapati Srinu To Work With This Sensational Hero

Earlier this year, ace director Boyapati Srinu received a big shock when his much-hyped Vinaya Vidheya Rama failed to live up to expectations and bombed big time. The action-drama, featuring Ram Charan in the lead, was panned for its weak screenplay and OTT action sequences which proved to be its downfall. To make worse, the 'Mega Power Star' issued a statement and apologised to fans for not being able to deliver a quality product.

With the debacle behind him, the Simha filmmaker geared up to work on a movie with Balakrishna. NBK had confirmed the film during the promotions of the NTR biopic much to the delight of fans.

Sadly, Balakrishna reportedly decided to put the movie on hold and collaborate with Jai Simha director KS Ravikumar instead which left Boyapati Srinu fans heartbroken. Now, it seems that the popular director has put the setback behind him and decided to work with a young star.

According to reports, Boyapati Srinu wants to work with RX 100 hero Karthikeya and propel him to the big league. The young man is currently working on Guna 369 which is being directed by Boyapati Srinu's associate Arjun Jandhyala.

The buzz is that the Legend director is impressed by his performance in the film and wants to cast him in an action-entertainer. One is likely to get more clarity about this in the coming days.

