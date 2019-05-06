English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    After Being Snubbed By Balakrishna, Boyapati Srinu To Work With This Sensational Hero

    By Staff
    |

    Earlier this year, ace director Boyapati Srinu received a big shock when his much-hyped Vinaya Vidheya Rama failed to live up to expectations and bombed big time. The action-drama, featuring Ram Charan in the lead, was panned for its weak screenplay and OTT action sequences which proved to be its downfall. To make worse, the 'Mega Power Star' issued a statement and apologised to fans for not being able to deliver a quality product.

    With the debacle behind him, the Simha filmmaker geared up to work on a movie with Balakrishna. NBK had confirmed the film during the promotions of the NTR biopic much to the delight of fans.

    Boyapati Srinu

    Sadly, Balakrishna reportedly decided to put the movie on hold and collaborate with Jai Simha director KS Ravikumar instead which left Boyapati Srinu fans heartbroken. Now, it seems that the popular director has put the setback behind him and decided to work with a young star.

    According to reports, Boyapati Srinu wants to work with RX 100 hero Karthikeya and propel him to the big league. The young man is currently working on Guna 369 which is being directed by Boyapati Srinu's associate Arjun Jandhyala.

    The buzz is that the Legend director is impressed by his performance in the film and wants to cast him in an action-entertainer. One is likely to get more clarity about this in the coming days.

    Rashmika Mandanna's Big Secret Is Out In Public; Shocking Photos Of The Actress Go Viral

    Read more about: Boyapati Srinu
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue