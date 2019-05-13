After Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun Gives A Shock To Sukumar? Deets Inside

It is no secret that 2018 was a terrible year for actor Allu Arjun. The 'Stylish Star' received a big setback when Naa Peru Surya underperformed at the box office and turned out to be a failure. The movie, directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, fared so poorly that several distributors suffered losses much to the shock of Bunny fans. Following the debacle, Allu Arjun took a break and zeroed in on his next movie.

He eventually decided to work with Trivikram Srinivas. Sometime after that he announced that he would be teaming up with Sukumar as well which took social media by storm. Now, here is an unexpected update about the film

According to a website, the movie was to be launched on May 11, 2019 but this did not happen. As per sources, the Tollywood heartthrob took off for a vacation on the day of the Mahurat and this upset the original plans. Allu Arjun is likely to give fans more clarity on his future course of action once he returns from his break.

Interestingly, Sukumar was originally supposed to direct Mahesh 26 but this did not happen as Mahesh Babu opted out of the movie citing 'creative differences'. The delay in launching the Allu Arjun movie indicates that this too might be a challenging project for Sukumar.

Source: Tollywood.net