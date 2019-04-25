English
    After Sai Pallavi, Noted Director Says No To Mahesh Babu?

    By Lekhaka
    ollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of Maharshi, one of the most eagerly-awaited movies of the year. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidapally, features 'Prince' in a new avatar which is its biggest highlight. Once Maharshi hits screens, Mahesh Babu is likely to begin work on his next film Mahesh 26. The movie was originally supposed to be directed by Sukumar, however, things did not work out as the ace director took too long to wrap up the pre-production work.

    Thereafter, Mahesh Babu decided to join hands with F2 director Anil Ravipudi for a mass entertainer. The team reportedly approached Sai Pallavi to play the female lead, however, the Fidaa girl turned down the offer as she was upset with Mahesh Babu fans for trolling her. Thereafter, they approached Rashmika Mandanna who opted out due to date issues.

    Now, it seems that the Anil Ravipudi-Mahesh Babu movie has been put on hold. According to reports, the Raja The Great director has decided to work on a female-centric film instead of Mahesh 26. The new project is likely to be similar to Ritika Singh's Guru and might have a strong emotional connect.

    Either way, we wish Anil Ravipudi good luck and hope that his next movie turns out to be a hit.

    After Saying No To Mahesh Babu, Sai Pallavi Takes Another Shocking Decision

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
