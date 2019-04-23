After Saying No To Mahesh Babu, Sai Pallavi Takes Another Shocking Decision

Some time ago, actress Sai Pallavi was offered a role opposite Mahesh Babu in Mahesh 26 and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Unfortunately, the young actress turned down the offer as she was upset with 'Prince' fans for trolling her and indicating that they prefered Rashmika Mandanna over her. Now, the Fidaa beauty is in the limelight for a shocking reason once again

According to reports, Sai Pallavi was recently offered Rs 2 crore to endorse a fairness cream which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. However, in an unexpected development, she turned down the offer for reasons best known to her. The actress is not a big fan of fairness products and once said that one has to be confident about his or her skin colour

"I don't endorse beauty products. You need to be confident about who you are and your skin colour," she had said.

On the work front, she was last seen in Athiran which opened on a good note despite clashing with Madhura Raja. At present, she is awaiting the release of NGK. The film, directed by ace director Selvaraghavan, will see her act opposite Suriya. Actress Rakul Preet too his a part of the cast.

So, do you think Sai Pallavi did the right thing by turning down the offer? Comments, please!

Sai Pallavi Has Rosy Cheeks Due To This Shocking Reason? Deets Inside