After Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Makes A Bold Remark About Lip-locks In Dear Comrade

A Bold Statement

In a recent interview, Rashmika said that the kissing scenes in Dear Comrade are an integral part of the plot as the audience no longer expects on-screen lovers to go behind trees during romantic scenes. She, however, refused to clarify whether the kisses are real or not.

"Gone are the days people will be satisfied with showing couple go behind the trees or shaking branches in the romantic scenes," added Rashmika.

Vijay Deverakonda About Lip-locks

The actress also said that fans can connect with a film only if the lead actors behave like real lovers on the big screen. Interestingly, a few days ago, Vijay Deverakonda had criticised a section of the media for asking him to comment on his lip-lock scenes in Dear Comrade.

He Had Said

"I don't like the word - lip-lock. You guys write about objectification....its kissing.. it's an emotion like anger... when we cry it is an emotion, when we kiss it is an emotion and it's not lip-locking... whenever I read lip-lock.. I'm like what the f**k...I really dislike it," (sic)

The Road Ahead

Once Dear Comrade hits screens, Vijay Deverakonda will turn his attention to his film with Aishwarya Rajesh, helmed by Kranthi Madhav. On the other hand, Rashmika currently has Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma in her kitty. Sarileru Neekevvvaru, slated to release during Sankranti 2020, has her paired opposite Mahesh Babu while Bheeshma features her as the leading lady opposite Nithiin. She will also be seen in the Sandalwood movie Pogaru.