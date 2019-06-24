Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya Full Movie Leaked Online; Will The Collections Be Affected?
With Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, Naveen Polishetty has turned a solo lead hero. The opinions that have been coming in for the movie suggests that the youngster has indeed chosen the right launch pad to be a lead actor. Films like Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is a refreshing watch for the Telugu movie audiences as it follows a never before tried template. While the film has won the best of praises among the recent release, a particular development in connection with the Naveen Polishetty movie has come as a shocker to the industry and genuine movie lovers. Read to know the full details regarding the same here.
Piracy Hits The Movie
It is definitely hard to escape from the clutches of piracy and most of the recent movies have fallen prey to that. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, the Naveen Polishetty movie, too has encountered piracy issues.
Full Movie Leaked
It was on last Friday that Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya had released in theatres. Now, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya full movie has been leaked online by the website movierulzz. This has happened on the first weekend of the film's release in theatres.
Positive Reviews All Over
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya has got a lovely reception from theatres. The word of mouth is fabulous and it is on the correct route to emerge as a big hit at the box office. The audiences have been waiting for one such special movie from Tollywood.
Will The Collections Be Affected?
Piracy continues to be an impending problem for Telugu movies. Films like Agent Sai Srinivasa should be supported heavily by watching them from theatres. They deserve to emerge as huge hits. Hopefully, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya would overcome the barriers of piracy and emerge as a huge hit by doing a grand business in theatres.