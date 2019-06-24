Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya Full Movie Leaked Online; Will The Collections Be Affected?

Piracy Hits The Movie

It is definitely hard to escape from the clutches of piracy and most of the recent movies have fallen prey to that. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, the Naveen Polishetty movie, too has encountered piracy issues.

Full Movie Leaked

It was on last Friday that Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya had released in theatres. Now, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya full movie has been leaked online by the website movierulzz. This has happened on the first weekend of the film's release in theatres.

Positive Reviews All Over

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya has got a lovely reception from theatres. The word of mouth is fabulous and it is on the correct route to emerge as a big hit at the box office. The audiences have been waiting for one such special movie from Tollywood.

Will The Collections Be Affected?

Piracy continues to be an impending problem for Telugu movies. Films like Agent Sai Srinivasa should be supported heavily by watching them from theatres. They deserve to emerge as huge hits. Hopefully, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya would overcome the barriers of piracy and emerge as a huge hit by doing a grand business in theatres.