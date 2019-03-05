English
    Sumanth Scores A Big Win Over Pawan Kalyan; Details Inside

    Last year, actor Pawan Kalyan received a big shock when his much-hyped Agnyaathavaasi failed to click with fans and emerged as one of the biggest debacles of his career. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, received negative reviews from all quarters and ended up being a major embarrassment to the 'Power Star'. Now, a year down the line, Agnyaathavaasi has once again proved to be an embarrassment to Pawan Kalyan fans.

    As it so happens, the Sumanth starrer Subramaniapuram had its TV premiere on a noted channel a few days ago and secured a TRP rating of 7.8. In doing so, it convincingly beat Agnyaathavaasi, which had failed to click with the small screen audience as well.

    Needless to say, this is a major win for Sumanth, which might benefit him in the long run.

    In case you did not know, Subramaniapuram was a thriller directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi, which hit screens last year. Besides Sumanth, it also featured Eesha Rebba in the lead.

    Interestingly, Sumanth is going through a good phase on the professional front. He received rave reviews for his portrayal of ANR in the NTR Biopic and gave proof of his growth as an actor.

    On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan has quit films and turned his attention to politics. He might, however, do a film after the upcoming elections.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 11:08 [IST]
