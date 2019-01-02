 »   »   »  Mr Majnu Teaser To Be Released Today At 6 PM

If you are a fan of the much-loved Akhil Akkineni then we have some awesome news in store for you. In an exciting development, the makers of his upcoming film Mr Majnu have confirmed that its official teaser will be released at 6 PM today(January 2, 2018). Judging by the film's title, the teaser is going to be high on romance. It might also have a youthful vibe to it.

In case you did not know, Mr Majnu is touted to be a romantic-drama and it has been directed by Venky Atluri. Besides Akhil, it also features NidhhiAgerwal in the lead. The actress is best known for her role in the Naga Chaitanya starrer Savyasachi and Mr Majnu is the second Tollywood film of her career. Her chemistry with Akhil is expected to be a major talking point of Mr Majnu.

Interestingly, Akhil made his debut with the 2015 release Akhil and added a new dimension to his career. Also featuring Sayyeshaa in the lead, it proved to be one of the biggest failures of the year. Last year, he bounced back with Hello. The film also had Kalyani in the lead and was an action-packed affair.

Mr Majnu is a crucial release for him as it has the potential to make or break his career. We wish him good luck and hope that the film does well at the box office.