English
 »   »   »  Mr Majnu Teaser To Be Released Today At 6 PM

Mr Majnu Teaser To Be Released Today At 6 PM

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    If you are a fan of the much-loved Akhil Akkineni then we have some awesome news in store for you. In an exciting development, the makers of his upcoming film Mr Majnu have confirmed that its official teaser will be released at 6 PM today(January 2, 2018). Judging by the film's title, the teaser is going to be high on romance. It might also have a youthful vibe to it.

    In case you did not know, Mr Majnu is touted to be a romantic-drama and it has been directed by Venky Atluri. Besides Akhil, it also features NidhhiAgerwal in the lead. The actress is best known for her role in the Naga Chaitanya starrer Savyasachi and Mr Majnu is the second Tollywood film of her career. Her chemistry with Akhil is expected to be a major talking point of Mr Majnu.

    Mr Majnu

    Interestingly, Akhil made his debut with the 2015 release Akhil and added a new dimension to his career. Also featuring Sayyeshaa in the lead, it proved to be one of the biggest failures of the year. Last year, he bounced back with Hello. The film also had Kalyani in the lead and was an action-packed affair.

    Mr Majnu is a crucial release for him as it has the potential to make or break his career. We wish him good luck and hope that the film does well at the box office.

    Read more about: mr majnu Akhil Akkineni
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue