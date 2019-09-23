English
    Ala Vaikuntapuramlo Release Date: Allu Arjun's Film To Hit Screens 2 Days After Sarileru Neekevvaru?

    'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, marking his third collaboration with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The film, touted to be an emotional family-drama, has created a fair deal of buzz amongst die-hard fans, and this indicates that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is an exciting update about the movie formerly known as AA 19. According to reports, Ala Vaikuntapuramlo will hit screens on January 12, 2020, as a Sankranti release.

    If this is indeed the case, Ala Vaikuntapuramlo will clash at the box office with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, expected to arrive in theatres on January 10. As both films are meant for the family audience, this is not an ideal situation. Either way, let us hope that both films taste success at the ticket window.

    Coming back to Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, it features leggy lass Pooja Hegde as the female lead, marking her second collaboration with her Duvvada Jagannadham co-star Allu Arjun. Actors Tabu and Jayaram too are a part of the cast. The buzz is that the film features Bunny in a suave new avatar that is likely to leave fans spellbound. Its plot reportedly has a father-son theme, which makes it the ideal release for the Sankranti season.

    On the other hand, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-comedy that features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer. The film stars 'Kodava Beauty' Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with 'Prince'. Prakash Raj and Vijayashanthi too will be seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

    Bringing the conversation back to Allu Arjun, he currently has a few interesting films in his kitty. The Naa Peru Surya hero will soon be teaming up with Sukumar for an ambitious movie, originally offered to Mahesh Babu. He will also work on Venu Sriram's Icon; however, it is on hold for now.

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 14:08 [IST]
