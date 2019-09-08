Ala Vaikuntapuramlo: Trivikram Srinivas Upset With Pooja Hegde?

Trivikram Upset With Pooja Hegde?

The buzz is that Pooja often does not report to the sets on time, which seems to have irked Trivikram Srinivas big time as he wants to release Ala Vaikuntapuramlo around Sankranti, at any cost.

More Deets

The report further states that Pooja Hegde also has a habit of returning late from lunch, which has not gone down well with the Ala Vaikuntapuramlo team. Many feel that if these rumours are true, then the Aravinda Sametha beauty might run into trouble pretty soon.

About Ala Vaikuntapuramlo

In case, you did not know, Ala Vaikuntapuramlo marks Allu Arjun's return to the big screen after a short hiatus and this has helped it grab plenty of attention. Touted to be a family drama, the film is likely to have plenty of emotional moments. Actors Tabu and Jayaram too are a part of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. The movie will most probably release alongside Sarileru Neekevvaru, starring Mahesh Babu and Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

A Good Time For Pooja

Coming back to Pooja, she is going through a terrific phase on the work front. After wrapping up Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, she is likely to turn her attention to 'Jaan', which marks her first collaboration with Prabhas. The film, featuring 'Darling' in a new avatar, will hit screens sometime next year. Pooja also has the Bollywood biggie Housefull 4, starring 2.0 villain Akshay Kumar, in her kitty.