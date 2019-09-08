English
    Ala Vaikuntapuramlo: Trivikram Srinivas Upset With Pooja Hegde?

    By Lekhaka
    Pooja Hegde is currently working on the eagerly awaited Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, marking her second collaboration with Duvvada Jagannadham co-star Allu Arjun. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this indicates that it has the potential to help the lovely lady consolidate her position in Tollywood. Now, Pooja Hegde is in the limelight for a surprising reason. According to a report carried by Gulte, all is not well between the Tulu girl and Trivikram Srinivas.

    Trivikram Upset With Pooja Hegde?

    The buzz is that Pooja often does not report to the sets on time, which seems to have irked Trivikram Srinivas big time as he wants to release Ala Vaikuntapuramlo around Sankranti, at any cost.

    More Deets

    The report further states that Pooja Hegde also has a habit of returning late from lunch, which has not gone down well with the Ala Vaikuntapuramlo team. Many feel that if these rumours are true, then the Aravinda Sametha beauty might run into trouble pretty soon.

    About Ala Vaikuntapuramlo

    In case, you did not know, Ala Vaikuntapuramlo marks Allu Arjun's return to the big screen after a short hiatus and this has helped it grab plenty of attention. Touted to be a family drama, the film is likely to have plenty of emotional moments. Actors Tabu and Jayaram too are a part of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. The movie will most probably release alongside Sarileru Neekevvaru, starring Mahesh Babu and Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

    A Good Time For Pooja

    Coming back to Pooja, she is going through a terrific phase on the work front. After wrapping up Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, she is likely to turn her attention to 'Jaan', which marks her first collaboration with Prabhas. The film, featuring 'Darling' in a new avatar, will hit screens sometime next year. Pooja also has the Bollywood biggie Housefull 4, starring 2.0 villain Akshay Kumar, in her kitty.

    Read more about: pooja hegde
