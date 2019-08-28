Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo: Trivikram Srinivas Is Yet To Lock The Allu Arjun Movie's Script !

Allu Arjun, last seen in the box office dud Naa Peru Surya, is currently working on a film with ace director Trivikram Srinivas, titled Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo. The movie, touted to be a family-entertainer, features the 'Stylish Star' in a new avatar and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, here is a shocking update about Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo. According to reports, Trivikram Srinivas is yet to finalise the script even though the film has already gone on floors.

Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo is a crucial release for Allu Arjun as it has the potential to affect the fate of his upcoming movies. As such, many fans feel that he should have given the nod to Trivikram Srinivas only after getting a bound script.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Trivikram Srinivas has started a film without locking the script. He followed the same strategy for Agnyaathavaasi, which is considered to be the weakest movie of his career. The Pawan Kalyan starrer was ripped apart for its dull narrative with several critics calling it a 'cheap copy' of the French thriller Largo Winch. The film collapsed at the box office after opening on a good note, leaving Power Star fans in a state of shock. It remains to be seen if Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo too meets a similar fate at the ticket window.

Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti. Actors Jayaram and Tabu too are a part of the cast.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has already finalised his next movies after Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo. He will soon begin work on AA 20, directed by Sukumar. He also has the Venu Sriram-directed Icon in his kitty. All in all, Bunny fans have plenty to look forward to in the near future.