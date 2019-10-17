    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Teaser To Be Out This Diwali? Allu Arjun Fans In For A Treat?

      Allu Arjun, last seen in the highly forgettable Naa Peru Surya, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, one of the biggest releases of 2020. The film, directed by top filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, has created a fair deal of buzz amongst movie buffs and this is a positive development. Now, here is a sensational update about the movie. According to a leading website, the official teaser of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo will be unveiled on Diwali day (October 27, 2019), much to the delight of 'Mega' fans.

      The buzz is that the Ala Vaikunthapuramloo teaser will have an emotional touch to it and feature Allu Arjun in a stylish new avatar. If this is indeed the case, movie buffs are in for a feast.

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, likely to have a family setting, features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with her Duvvada Jagannadham co-star Allu Arjun. The Tulu beauty's feisty avatar has grabbed plenty of attention, which bears testimony to her star power. Actors Jayaram and Tabu too are a part of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo. Kajal Aggarwal will reportedly be grooving to a special number, which might be at par with her Pakka Local song in Janatha Garage.

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo will clash at the box office with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru on January 12, 2020, and this has ruffled a few feathers. The grapevine suggests that Bunny decided to challenge 'Prince' in order to win back the support of Mega fans, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with.

      Interestingly, once Ala Vaikunthapuramloo hits theatres, Allu Arjun is likely to turn his attention AA 20, helmed by Sukumar. The film, originally supposed to feature Mahesh Babu in the lead, is an important release for all concerned. He had also planned to team up with Venu Sri Ram for 'Icon'. However, the film has apparently been put on hold.

