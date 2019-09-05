Ala Vaikunthapuramulo Story: The Allu Arjun Starrer Is About Family Feud?

Allu Arjun's next movie with Trivikram Srinivas has been titled 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo' and rumour has in it that the film will be a perfect family drama. The team has not revealed anything about the storyline of the film but a few unconfirmed reports have come up on social media claiming to be the storyline of the film. If the report is anything to go by, this upcoming Allu Arjun starrer will be about the internal war between two families and the hero's task to bridge the gap between them will be the crux of the film.

According to the report, Jayaram and Tabu will be seen playing a couple in this film and Allu Arjun will be seen playing their actual son. On the other hand, Sushanth appears as the son of a car driver, who works for the family of Jayaram and Tabu. However, certain frictions that arise between the families lead to their actual sons getting swapped at the time of their births. At the same time, it is also being said that the story moves forward with Allu Arjun landing at Vaikuntapuram, which is Jayaram's house, to sort out the issues. The film is also said to be dealing with the hurdles that he faces and how he overcomes all those.

Nevertheless, this is not an official update and hence can't be assured whether this is the actual storyline of the film or not. However, we can expect a well-knit family drama and Trivikram Srinivas is known for etching out some excellent movies of this particular genre.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Ala Vaikunthapuramulo is progressing in Hyderabad. The film is being planned as a Sankranthi release of 2020. The Allu Arjun starrer has a huge star cast and Tamil actor Sathyaraj will also be seen playing a crucial role in this movie. Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj will portray the roles of leading ladies in this movie.