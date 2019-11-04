Ala Vaikunthapuramulo Third Single Set For Release; Is Sarileru Neekevvaru Lagging In The Race?

Ala Vaikunthapuramulo has already found a place in the hearts of family audiences. Especially, the songs from the movie have struck the right chords. Already the team has released two singles from the movie and both of them tasted success straight away. Now, the latest report suggests that team Ala Vaikunthapuramulo is set to unveil the third single. SS Thaman, the music director of this upcoming Allu Arjun starrer, took to his social media account to reveal this information.

While Ala Vaikunthapuramulo is moving on the right track, movie buffs are quite surprised by the strategy of team Sarileru Neekevvaru. The team had released the title song from the movie on Independence Day. The song did garner good attention. However, the team is yet to come up with the next single. Social media talks suggest that Mahesh Babu fans are quite unhappy with the same and are eagerly awaiting the first single. Earlier, there were rumours that the next song from the film might release during Deepavali season but the team opted to send out two new posters from the film instead.

It needs to be seen whether team Sarileru Neekevvaru is doing a mistake by delaying the release of the songs, especially since Ala Vaikunthapuramulo songs are ruling the charts. The popularity of the songs will definitely help in garnering the attention of family audiences. It would prove vital for both films since they are hitting theatres on the same day.

Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of Sarileru Neekevvaru and audiences are expecting a rocking album from him. Most recently, Anil Sunkara, the producer of the movie had come up with a tweet in which he praised the songs from the film.

Coming back to Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, the team first released the song 'Samajavarahana', which turned out to be one among the most liked songs of Tollywood. Later, on Diwali, the team released the song 'Ramulo Ramulo', which also received widespread acclaim.

As far as the theatrical release is concerned, both films will be hitting the marquee on January 10, 2020.