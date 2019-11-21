Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Kajal Aggarwal Demands Rs 1 Crore For A Special Number?

It's no secret that Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular and gorgeous actresses in Tollywood today. The bindass 'Punjabi Kudi' is loved by one and all due to her charming screen presence and sincere performances. Now, the Awe beauty is in the limelight for a surprising reason. According to reports, she has demanded nearly Rs 1 crore for a dance number in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, and this seems to have ruffled a few feathers.

The inside talk is that the makers are in two minds about roping in the diva. However, Allu Arjun feels that it might be a good move as she can up the glam quotient big time. As such, there is a chance she might bag the offer.

Kajal previously set the screens on fire with her 'Pakka Local' avatar in Janatha Garage. In fact, her chemistry with Jr NTR was one of the biggest highlights of the Koratala Siva-directed movie. Many feel, this is the main reason Bunny wants her to be a part of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

In case, you did not know, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas and features Allu Arjun in a new avatar. It stars Pooja Hedge as the leading lady and this has piqued the curiosity. Veteran actress Tabu and Mollywood star Jayaram too are a part of the cast.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is slated to hit screens on January 12, 2020. It will most probably clash with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and this has grabbed plenty of attention.

Coming back to Kajal Aggarwal, she is working on the Tamil biggie Indian 2, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Kamal Haasan. The film, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian (dubbed in Telugu as Bharateeyudu), is being helmed by ace filmmaker Shankar. Actors Siddharth and Rakul Preet too are a part of the magnum opus.

Kajal also has Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood hit Queen, in her kitty.