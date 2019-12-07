Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’s Streaming Rights Acquired By Netflix?

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will be hitting theatres in the next month and the Allu Arjun starrer, directed by Trivikram Srinivas has already created a good buzz. Now, the reports that have been coming reveal that the upcoming film has been doing a good pre-release business as well. If the latest reports that have come up are anything to go by, the streaming rights of the movie have already been sold to Netflix. At the same time, nothing much has been revealed about the price for which the digital rights have been sold. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the team to get a clear picture on this.

As everyone knows, the Sankranti season will witness the arrival of two biggies, in the form of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevarru. Both the movies have struck a good deal as far as pre-release business is concerned. However, it seems like Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has taken a big leap ahead by selling digital rights first. If reports are to be believed, the streaming rights of Sarileru Neekevvaru are yet to be sold.

Various reports that have been doing the rounds on social media reveal that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has already fetched a good amount in terms of theatrical rights in various regions, dubbing rights etc.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been scheduled to hit theatres on January 12, 2020, a day later Sarileru Neekevvaru's release, which has been confirmed to hit theatres on January 11, 2020 as a Sankranti release.

Meanwhile, the wait is on for the Allu Arjun starrer's teaser and the team had recently come up with an announcement that the promo would be out in December itself. It is being rumoured that the teaser might hit the online circuits within a couple of days. The songs from the film have already made a huge impact among the audiences.