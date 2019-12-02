Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Teaser To Be Unique By Featuring Just One Dialogue?

The wait is on for Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser, and it is being believed that the makers might unveil the 'gift' in a few days. Meanwhile, the talks surrounding the teaser have already started to rule the online word. A popular media has come up with an update regarding the teaser and in the report, it has been mentioned that the teaser will only have a single dialogue in it. Interestingly, it seems like Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser will be quite different from the promos of the recent films of Allu Arjun and director Trivikram Srinivas. The teaser will be quite different from those of any other big hero movies, which usually gets filled with more than a couple of mass dialogues.

According to the report, this particular dialogue will be an interesting one and it will be mouthed by one of the important characters in the film. Well, Trivikram Srinivas is known for penning some really strong dialogues and the audiences are awaiting to know what the new teaser has in store.

Meanwhile, the report also says that the teaser will be around a minute long. As everyone knows, the movie features a huge star cast and it is being said that the teaser will feature Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Tabu, Murali Sharma and Rohini. Glimpses of Nivetha Perthuraj and Sushanth might also be shown in this much-awaited teaser.

The team is yet to come up with an update regarding the release date of the teaser. Earlier, there were rumours doing the rounds that the makers were planning to release the teaser on December 2, 2019. However, it has been proved wrong with the announcement yet to be made. Nevertheless, the teaser is expected to hit the online circuits within a couple of days. Let us wait and see what is in store.

(Source: Gulte.com)