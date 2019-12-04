Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Teaser To Hit Online Circuits This Weekend?

Contrary to rumours that were doing the rounds, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser didn't hit the online circuits on December 2, 2019. Fans are awaiting the entry of the first promo from the team, which is expected to make a mark, straightaway. Now, a few reports doing the rounds have come up with an exciting update regarding the release date of the teaser. It is being said that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser might hit online circuits this weekend. It is being rumoured that the makers might fix December 7, 2019 or December 8, 2019 as the release date of the first teaser.

A couple of days ago, team Ala Vaikunthapurramloo had come up with a poster, which revealed that the teaser will be arriving soon. This also brought about a notion that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser will be hitting online circuits in a few days. Moreover, it is also being believed that the makers won't delay the release much. Hence, the teaser is expected to mark its arrival this coming weekend. Meanwhile, the team is yet to affirm the official release date.

There are good expectations surrounding the film's teaser and earlier, a few reports had come in regarding the teaser, which the makers are set to unveil. Few reports that were doing the rounds revealed that the teaser will have glimpses of all the characters in this much-awaited family entertainer. The songs of the film set to tune by SS Thaman have already emerged as massive hits.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is the third film of the director with Stylish Star Allu Arjun. Jayaram, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murali Sharma, Rohini and others are a part of the star cast. The movie will be releasing in theatres during the Sankranti season and it has been scheduled to hit the marquee on January 12, 2020.