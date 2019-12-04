    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Teaser To Hit Online Circuits This Weekend?

      By
      |

      Contrary to rumours that were doing the rounds, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser didn't hit the online circuits on December 2, 2019. Fans are awaiting the entry of the first promo from the team, which is expected to make a mark, straightaway. Now, a few reports doing the rounds have come up with an exciting update regarding the release date of the teaser. It is being said that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser might hit online circuits this weekend. It is being rumoured that the makers might fix December 7, 2019 or December 8, 2019 as the release date of the first teaser.

      Ala Vaikunthapurramloos Teaser To Hit Online Circuits This Weekend?

      A couple of days ago, team Ala Vaikunthapurramloo had come up with a poster, which revealed that the teaser will be arriving soon. This also brought about a notion that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser will be hitting online circuits in a few days. Moreover, it is also being believed that the makers won't delay the release much. Hence, the teaser is expected to mark its arrival this coming weekend. Meanwhile, the team is yet to affirm the official release date.

      There are good expectations surrounding the film's teaser and earlier, a few reports had come in regarding the teaser, which the makers are set to unveil. Few reports that were doing the rounds revealed that the teaser will have glimpses of all the characters in this much-awaited family entertainer. The songs of the film set to tune by SS Thaman have already emerged as massive hits.

      Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is the third film of the director with Stylish Star Allu Arjun. Jayaram, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murali Sharma, Rohini and others are a part of the star cast. The movie will be releasing in theatres during the Sankranti season and it has been scheduled to hit the marquee on January 12, 2020.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 4, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue