Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Teaser: Allu Arjun Starrer Looks Like A Complete Entertainer!

The wait surrounding Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser has come to an end and the team has unveiled the special promo of the Allu Arjun starrer. As promised, the teaser hit the online circuits at 4:05 PM and needless to say, it has received a widespread reception on social media.

The teaser which runs for around 1 minute and 24 second assures that the film assures complete entertainment. The well-cut teaser begins by giving a stylish introduction to Allu Arjun's character. Later, the teaser also introduces the leading lady Pooja Hegde before taking the audiences to the 'Vaikunthapuram' and the members of the big family. Jayaram, Tabu, Samuthirakkani, Navdeep and Murali Sharma will also be seen playing crucial roles in the movie and the teaser shows glimpses of all these main actors. Much to the happiness of Allu Arjun fans, the promo also gives an intro to the mass moments on store.

Watch the teaser here..

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo marks Allu Arjun's third association with Trivikram Srinivas after Julaayi and Son Of Satyamurthi. The teaser has just given a proper hint that their third outing is sure to be even more special.

The songs of the film have already emerged as huge hits and now, it is the teaser's chance to create a wave on social media. S Thaman has scored the music and the BGM in the teaser also sounds solid. The initial reponse for the teaser suggests that fans are pretty much happy with the promo and they are expecting a complete family entertainer from the team.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been scheduled to hit theatres during the Sankranthi season and according to the reports, the movie will be releasing on January 12, 2020. It will clash with Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box office and the Mahesh Babu starrer will be coming to theatre on January 11, 2020.