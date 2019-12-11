Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Teaser: Allu Arjun Starrer Looks Like A Complete Entertainer!

The wait surrounding Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser has come to an end and the team has unveiled the special promo of the Allu Arjun starrer. As promised, the teaser hit the online circuits at 4:05 PM and needless to say, it has received widespread reception on social media.

The teaser, which runs for around 1 minute and 24 seconds, assures that the film will have complete entertainment. The well-cut teaser begins by giving a stylish introduction to Allu Arjun's character. Later, the teaser also introduces the leading lady Pooja Hegde before taking the audiences to the 'Vaikunthapuram' and the members of the big family. Jayaram, Tabu, Samuthirakkani, Navdeep and Murali Sharma will also be seen playing crucial roles in the movie and the teaser shows glimpses of all these main actors. Much to the happiness of Allu Arjun fans, the promo also gives an intro to the mass moments in store.

Watch the teaser here...

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo marks Allu Arjun's third association with Trivikram Srinivas after Julaayi and Son of Satyamurthi. The teaser has just given a proper hint that their third outing is sure to be even more special.

The songs of the film have already emerged as huge hits and now, it is the teaser's chance to create waves on social media. S Thaman has scored the music and the BGM in the teaser also sounds solid. The initial response for the teaser suggests that fans are pretty happy with the promo and are expecting a complete family entertainer from the team.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been scheduled to hit theatres during the Sankranti season and according to reports, the movie will be releasing on January 12, 2020. It will clash with Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box office and the Mahesh Babu starrer will be coming to theatres on January 11, 2020.