Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Teaser To Release On December 2? Another Face-Off With Sarileru Neekevvaru?
Hearsay has it that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will have a face-off with Sarileru Neekevvaru during the upcoming Sankranti season. While Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser has already hit the online circuits and opened to a grand reception, team Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is yet to come up with a promo. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds regarding the teaser release date. If the reports are anything to go by, the Allu Arjun starrer's teaser might release on December 2, 2019, and it seems yet another clash with Sarileru Neekevvaru is on cards. Read to know further details regarding this.
Sarileru Neekevvaru Team's Update
A couple of days ago, a hashtag related to the movie was trending on Twitter. #MassMBMondays gained widespread attention. This has led to a widespread belief that every Monday will have some update or the other regarding the upcoming movie.
If Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Teaser Arrives On December 2...
December 2, 2019, is a Monday and if Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser arrives on that day, it would pave way for another clash on online circuits since an update regarding Sarileru Neekevvaru is also expected.
The Earlier Clash
Interestingly, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru's promotions had a face-off on online circuits on November 22, 2019, as well. When the makers of Sarileru... came up with the teaser, team Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released the third song from the film.
Sarileru Neekevvaru's Songs?
While the teaser has made a huge impact on social media, the wait is on for the songs of the movie. It needs to be seen whether team Sarileru Neekevvaru will come up with an update regarding the songs of the film.
As far as the films' release dates are concerned, Sarileru Neekevvaru will be the first one to hit theatres and has been scheduled to release on January 11, 2020. Reportedly, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will be taking over the theatres on January 12, 2020.