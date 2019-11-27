Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Teaser To Release On December 2? Another Face-Off With Sarileru Neekevvaru?

Sarileru Neekevvaru Team's Update

A couple of days ago, a hashtag related to the movie was trending on Twitter. #MassMBMondays gained widespread attention. This has led to a widespread belief that every Monday will have some update or the other regarding the upcoming movie.

If Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Teaser Arrives On December 2...

December 2, 2019, is a Monday and if Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser arrives on that day, it would pave way for another clash on online circuits since an update regarding Sarileru Neekevvaru is also expected.

The Earlier Clash

Interestingly, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru's promotions had a face-off on online circuits on November 22, 2019, as well. When the makers of Sarileru... came up with the teaser, team Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released the third song from the film.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's Songs?

While the teaser has made a huge impact on social media, the wait is on for the songs of the movie. It needs to be seen whether team Sarileru Neekevvaru will come up with an update regarding the songs of the film.