Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Uttarandhra Rights: Allu Arjun Starrer Fetches A Good Amount

A Wise Move?

Allu Arjun's last release Naa Peru Surya had collected a share of Rs 5.3 crore in Uttarandhra, despite receiving mixed to negative reviews. As such, if the family-drama clicks with critics, it should be able to breakeven without any difficulties.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

In case, you did not know, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo features Bunny in a new avatar that has piqued the curiosity. It stars the lovely Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and this has grabbed plenty of attention. The buzz is that the Tulu girl will be seen playing Allu Arjun's boss in the flick. Veteran actress Tabu and Mollywood hero Jayaram too are a part of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

A Clash Of Epic Proportions

Interestingly, Allu Arjun's movie is slated to release on the same day (January 12, 2020) as the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru and this has ruffled a few feathers. The trade talk suggests that nobody is particularly happy about this situation.

The Road Ahead...

Coming back to Allu Arjun, he also has a film with Sukumar in his kitty. The movie, being refered to as AA 20, was originally supposed to feature 'Prince' in the lead but things did not work out. A while ago, it was also rumoured that the Julayi hero had agreed to collaborate with mass director Boyapati Srinu for a commercial affair but this has not been confirmed yet.