Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Teaser (24 Hours Statistics): A Mixed Bag!

Ala Vaikunthapuuramuloo teaser released online yesterday (December 11, 2019) and received a pretty good response as expected. It was expected to garner a good number of views and likes within 24 hours. It has overtaken Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser in terms of likes whereas has failed to beat the record set by the Mahesh Babu starrer in terms of views.

According to reports on Twitter, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's teaser has fetched around 7.06 million views within 24 hours. It is way less than the 24 hours views garnered by Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser, which had released a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's teaser has been placed at the sixth spot in the list of the top 10 Telugu movie teasers that fetched the maximum number of YouTube views in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the teaser of All Arjun's upcoming movie has overtaken Sarileru Neekevvaru's in terms of the number of likes. Reportedly, the new teaser has fetched around 387K likes in 24 hours. Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser had only managed to garner around 386K likes. More importantly, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's teaser is next only to the teasers of Saaho and Agnyaathavaasi in the list of top 10 Telugu movie teasers with maximum likes in 24 hours. Saaho's teaser had garnered around 455K likes whereas Agnyaathavaasi's teaser got around 412K likes in the first 24 hours.