English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ali Gives A Shockingly Strong Counter To Pawan Kalyan's Comments, Leaves Power Star Fans Fuming

    By
    |

    Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan recently attacked star comedian Ali for joining the YSR Congress Party instead of the Jana Sena and said that his actions hurt him a lot as he considered him to be a friend. Needless to say, these strong comments created a great deal of buzz in the film world and the political fraternity alike. Now, Ali has hit back at the 'Power Star' and justified his decision to join YS Jaganmohan Reddy's party.

    Calling himself a self-made man, Ali lashed out at the Tholi Prema actor and said that he rose to fame only because he is Megastar Chiranjeevi's brother. He added that he was upset with PK for not inviting him to join his party.

    Pawan Kalyan

    "I never spoke negatively about Pawan Kalyan or Jana Sena till date. I always have great respect for him. I reached this stage without anybody's assistance, but Pawan Kalyan was backed by his brother Megastar Chiranjeevi. I neither took any financial support nor did I beg for roles. He must tell me what kind of support he gave me. I didn't ask him to give ticket to my relative. Is it a wrong thing to join other party? Is it against the constitution? Did he ever invite me to join his party?" he added.

    These are some strong words and might infuriate Mega fans big time. With elections around the corner, the political situation in Andhra Pradesh is quite explosive and it will be worth watching what happens next.

    Most Read: Top 10 Biggest Disasters in Tollywood: See Which Big Film Is Ruling The Chart?

    Read more about: ali pawan kalyan
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 16:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue