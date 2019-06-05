English
    Allu Arjun And Mahesh Babu In A Cold War? Rumours Spark Up Due To These Shocking Reasons?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Rumours regarding cold warz between top stars of the film industry have sparked up many a times. Interestingly, now Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu are the stars who are being targeted by the rumour mills and that too for a rather interesting reason.

    Rumours have sparked up that there is a cold war between Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu. Quite a few interesting co-incidences that have surfaced in connection with the upcoming films of these two big stars of Tollywood are considered to be the major reasons regarding such rumours to come up. Read on to know the interesting details regarding the same.

    The Sukumar Movie

    As you all know, director Sukumar was supposed to team up with Mahesh Babu but the project didn't take off due to creative differences. While Mahesh Babu gave the nod for Anil Ravipudi project, Sukumar went ahead with Allu Arjun project.

    Casting Of Their Upcoming Films

    Most recently, reports had also come in that popular actress Vijayashanthi was approached for an important role in Allu Arjun's upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas, which she reportedly rejected due to busy schedule. Later, it was also confirmed that Vijayashanthi will do an important role in Mahesh Babu' Sarileru Neekevvaru.

    The Release Dates

    Mahesh Babu] Sarileru Neekevvaru has been scheduled to release during the Sankranthi season of 2020. Now, rumours have also come up that Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas movie is also planning to come up during the same season.

    What Is The Truth

    The above incidences have led the rumours to surface regarding a cold war. However, it is to be believed that these are just mere co-incidences connected with their upcoming films. Even their fans do dismiss such rumours of rift.

    Read more about: allu arjun mahesh babu
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11:54 [IST]
