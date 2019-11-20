Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna To Appear As A Married Couple In AA 20?

Rashmika Mandanna will pair up with Allu Arjun for the first time in AA 20, which will be the Stylish Star's next film after Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film, which will be directed by Sukumar, is expected to go on floors next month. Ever since the announcement of the movie, a whole lot of speculations have been doing the rounds regarding Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's characters in the film. Now, if the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, both of them will appear as a married couple in this much-awaited movie.

According to the grapevine, the film will commence with a marriage sequence, where the character played by Allu Arjun will be seen tying the knot with the leading lady. This sequence will reportedly be canned inside a thick forest. Interestingly, it would be for the first time that Allu Arjun will be seen playing a married man in a film.

Earlier, there were reports that Allu Arjun will go for a complete makeover in this movie and will be seen in an all-new avatar. Similarly, reports also suggest that Rashmika Mandanna might go de-glam for this movie as per the demands of the character.

There are huge expectations from this movie and Sukumar, who is one among the most talented filmmakers of present-day Telugu cinema, is expected to give a really special movie. We definitely can expect well-written characters from him.

AA 20 will mark the third collaboration of Allu Arjun and Sukumar, after Arya and Arya 2. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy with the final works of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is working on Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is expected to be her next major release in Telugu. Both movies will be hitting theatres during the Sankranti season. She will also be seen in Bheeshma, which features Nithin in the lead role.