Allu Arjun And Sukumar Have Creative Differences Over AA 20?
Allu Arjun's 20th movie, being referred to as AA 20, was officially launched a couple of weeks ago. The film marks his reunion with director Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2. However, a few rumours have popped up regarding this highly awaited project. The grapevine suggests that Allu Arjun and director Sukumar have some creative differences over the script of AA 20. Read to know further details regarding this.
Sukumar Planned The Project
After the humungous success of Rangasthalam, reports had come in that director Sukumar would team up with Mahesh Babu for a film and reportedly, the director even narrated a script to 'Prince'.
Creative Differences Between The Director And Mahesh Babu
Later, reports revealed the project had failed to take off due to some creative differences between Sukumar and Mahesh Babu. According to reports, Sukumar narrated the same script to Allu Arjun later.
Allu Arjun Gave The Nod
Meanwhile, it is being said that Allu Arjun was impressed with the script narrated to him but he suggested a few changes. According to reports, Sukumar gave the nod to the changes and the pooja ceremony of the movie was held before making the changes.
The Latest Rumours
The latest rumour has it that now Sukumar has made the suggested changes to the script but, the writer-director feels the initial version was better and wants to go ahead with the previous format. At the same time, it is being rumoured that Allu Arjun is not ok with the initial draft narrated to him.
Nevertheless, there hasn't been any official update regarding any of these yet. According to the earlier reports, the shoot of the movie is expected to commence in December 2019. Reports had come in that the movie will feature Allu Arjun in an all-new avatar. The film is also said to be set against a rural backdrop. Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the leading lady.