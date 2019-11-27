Allu Arjun And Sukumar Have Creative Differences Over AA 20?

Sukumar Planned The Project

After the humungous success of Rangasthalam, reports had come in that director Sukumar would team up with Mahesh Babu for a film and reportedly, the director even narrated a script to 'Prince'.

Creative Differences Between The Director And Mahesh Babu

Later, reports revealed the project had failed to take off due to some creative differences between Sukumar and Mahesh Babu. According to reports, Sukumar narrated the same script to Allu Arjun later.

Allu Arjun Gave The Nod

Meanwhile, it is being said that Allu Arjun was impressed with the script narrated to him but he suggested a few changes. According to reports, Sukumar gave the nod to the changes and the pooja ceremony of the movie was held before making the changes.

The Latest Rumours

The latest rumour has it that now Sukumar has made the suggested changes to the script but, the writer-director feels the initial version was better and wants to go ahead with the previous format. At the same time, it is being rumoured that Allu Arjun is not ok with the initial draft narrated to him.