Allu Arjun And Trivikram Srinivas's Remunerations For Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Revealed?

Allu Arjun's Remuneration

If the report is anything to go by, rumour has it that Allu Arjun is charging around Rs 25 crore for this highly awaited family entertainer. If this report is to be believed, Allu Arjun has made a giant leap in his remuneration with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Trivikram Srinivas's Remuneration

Trivikram Srinivas is one among the most prolific filmmakers of Telugu cinema. The report also talks about his remuneration in the film. It is being rumoured that he will get around Rs 15 crore for this movie.

A Big-Budget Movie

Meanwhile, the report also talks about the total budget of the movie. According to the report, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is being made on a budget of around Rs 120 crore. It has also been mentioned that the upcoming movie is one among the costliest movies in the acting career of Allu Arjun, so far.

More About Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

No official confirmation has come up regarding any of the above details yet. There are high hopes on this flick, which is expected to be a complete family movie. Most recently, reports doing the rounds that the Hindi rights of the film have been sold for a whopping Rs 19.5 crore.