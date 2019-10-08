Allu Arjun Confirms Split In Mega Family With His Post About Chiranjeevi?

Allu Arjun's Viral Post

While sharing photos from the Sye Raa success party, Allu Arjun said that the 'Allu family' was honoured to host a bash for the 'Megastar', adding he was grateful to those who attended the celebration.

His Exact Words

"It's was a pleasure for the entire Allu family to host a success party for Syeraa unit . So happy to host this for our MEGASTAR garu along with many other Stars & Directors . The pleasure was totally ours . I Thank everyone for joining us on behalf of the Allu Family." (sic)

The Background

The Allus and the Konidelas are considered to be part of the same clan, often referred to as the 'Mega' family, and have a strong grip on the Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi and Allu Aravind have always been quite close and have collaborated professionally on several occasions. Some of their most notable movies include Pratibandh, Rowdy Alludu, Vijetha and Pasivadi Pranam. Normally industry insiders do not refer to the Allu clan and the Mega family as separately. As such, Allu Arjun's post has taken everyone by surprise.

The Road Ahead...

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is working on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, will hit screens this Sankranti. He also has a film with Sukumar in his kitty. Some time ago, he had also signed a movie titled 'Icon', however, it is on hold for the time being.